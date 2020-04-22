The oldest games distributor in Poland, CDP, has recently declared bankruptcy. The distributor was originally slated to be handling the publishing of CD Projekt Red’s latest technoir RPG, Cyberpunk 2077, however the bankruptcy apparently will not affect the sales and distribution of the game, which a different company will now be handling.

CDP was founded in 1994 along with CD Projekt, which back then only handled the distribution of games rather than actual development. Later down the line CD Projekt Red was founded which led to the now infamous series of Witcher games including The Witcher 3. But CDP was eventually bought out by another company, becoming it's own independent company.

It was then decided that CDP would handle the distribution of CD Projekt Red’s upcoming Cyberpunk 2077, but it seems like the company was really banking on the IP, because after delays saw the cyberpunk RPG pushed back into September, the distribution company began to have a rocky ride, before eventually declaring bankruptcy.

CDP was only responsible for distributing the game in Poland though, as Warner Bros. Entertainment will be responsible for North America and Bandai Namco for Europe. So the game will not be delayed again (or, at the very least, not because of this news) and this will not affect the overall distribution of Cyberpunk 2077 when it lands on September 17th.