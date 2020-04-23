How does one actually create a reload animation in a video game? I can’t be the only one that has never actually bothered to look it up. But one of the animators behind Witchfire, a gothic horror-shooter by the developers behind The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, has decided to take the time in this unusual situation by making a video of his currently at-home mocap studio, and show off exactly what goes into making a reload animation.

Maybe you already knew, or maybe you guessed how this was done, but it’s certainly interesting to watch and see the process behind the scenes. Jakub Kisiel was a lead animator for Gears of War: Judgement and Bulletstorm, so he's got some experience in the first person shooter genre. Check out the video below for yourself and see how reload animations are made in Witchfire:

I always assumed that weapons were just designed and built in real life in order to capture them on video, but it’s fun to see the janky setup that Kisiel uses with duct tape and various bits and pieces. I just wonder if this is how every mocap session goes, or if back at the real studio they use proper models and weapons.

Either way, it’s a neat little video to watch if you’re interested in the BTS-side of development in video games, and more so interesting to see how developers are coping with their new work-from-home environments.

There is no release date yet for Witchfire, but the title will be coming to PC at some point in the future.

What do you guys think? Was it interesting to watch? How did you think reload animations were made before? Let us know!