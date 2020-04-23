Yesterday, the official SteamDB Twitter page revealed that the source code for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Team Fortress 2 had been leaked to the public. This had caused a lot of concern for many players and Valve themselves as it opened a potential security risk inside their popular multiplayer games.

The risks could see hundreds if not thousands of players online infected by malicious code to exploit their system, including remote code executions that could be used by hackers to execute commands on a player’s computer remotely. Considering that CS:GO and TF2 continually see thousands of players online, this was a big problem.

Valve quickly urged all players to only use official servers when playing these games, to prevent the chances of such exploits happening. However things began to cool down last night when it was revealed that the code leaked was dated from 2017 and was just code depots released to partners that were originally leaked back in 2018.

So Valve has now assured players that there should not be any reason for concern regarding current builds, and that players should not be alarmed. Though Valve “will continue to investigate the situation and will update news outlets and players if we find anything to prove otherwise.”

So what does this mean for players? Well if you managed to catch the fire when it was all kicking off yesterday, don’t worry it all seems fine. A number of videos were circulating online showing potential working exploits, but most of these have proven to be fake. So rest assured that no, your PC is not vulnerable and yes, you can keep playing Counter Strike: GO or Team Fortress 2, though it’s still probably best to still use the official servers for a while.

What’s interesting to note here is how quickly this news spread and sent the entire community into a panic, so either this was a carefully planned strategy to see how quickly Valve and the online community would react to something like this, or it was one massive troll. The problem is that both options are equally viable, but it’s nice to know that Valve handled the situation quickly and thoroughly.

What do you think of it? Were you following the conversation yesterday? How often do you play CSGO or TF2? Let us know!