Do you know the definition of insanity? Far Cry 3’s infamous villain Vaas does, and he’ll happily tell you over a scenic chat in the jungles of the Rook islands, who knows, maybe you’ll even go for a little swim afterwards? In a recent AMA on Reddit, the actor for Vaas, Michael Mando, who also plays the famous character Nacho in the Breaking Bad TV show spinoff, Better Call Saul, teased that he might return for the role in the future.

The response came out when a fan asked Mando if people still recognise him as Vaas from Far Cry 3, or if he’s mostly recognised for his role in Better Call Saul now. To that question, Mando responded with a cryptic message that may see Vaas return in some capacity in the future...

“Vaas is my spirit animal - having co-created that character is something that will always be dear to me. I still get recognized as Vaas, and I still feel the outpouring of love for that character - makes me very happy. Who knows... maybe I will reprise the role very soon? :p Thank you for watching xo”

Not only is he one of video game history’s most memorable villains, but Mando also seems to somehow be one of the nicest and down-to-earth guys out there. He practically signed every reply on the Reddit thread with “xo”, also he can sing? Like really, really well? Damn, that guy has a way to my heart in so many different ways.

What does this mean for the character though? Well it could mean many things, whether it’s another video game like Far Cry 6 (or a Far Cry: Vaas spinoff anyone?), a remake of Far Cry 3, or more live action stuff like those marketing videos Ubisoft did, the Far Cry Experience, to further promote Far Cry 3’s release.

It could also just be Mando stating that he wants to reprise the role, and not an actual tease as to something happening in the future. Ubisoft has yet to develop a remake and Far Cry 3 is one of their most popular titles in the franchise, however how Mando would then reprise his role in a remake for a game he already played a role in would be a good question.

Whatever it is, we can’t wait to see how the actor will reprise his iconic role, if he ever does. Just don’t look at him funny okay?

What do you guys think? Will Vaas return? In what way? How would you most like to see the actor reprise his role? Let us know!