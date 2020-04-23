It’s no surprise to see when games are delayed these days due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic currently going on, but unfortunately those who were looking to jump into the TrackMania raceways whilst staying at home will have to wait another 2 months as the TrackMania Nations Remake gets pushed back to a July 1st release date.

“We know this is disappointing for those who were looking forward to getting their hands on TrackMania in May, but we believe this is the best choice for our players and our team, especially given the current circumstances,” states the official post on the TrackMania website, accompanied by a new gameplay trailer seen below:

The TrackMania Nations Remake, now simply and definitely-not-confusingly titled as TrackMania, was announced back at the end of February and got fans excited for a close release date. However, due to the developers transitioning into a work-from-home environment following the coronavirus crisis, the release date has been pushed back to give Ubisoft Nadeo a bit more time for extra polish (where have we heard that one before?)

Additionally, TrackMania will now be a Uplay and Epic Games Store exclusive, as seen by the end screen of the latest gameplay trailer above. But more interestingly, according to Beta testers for the game, an in-game option suggested that Steam Workshop support was planned, but then obviously dropped when the exclusivity deal was struck. It'll be a shame for content creators like modders as Steam Workshop has seen continual success over the years, and the modding community for TrackMania games in the past have been fairly large.

What this means for community content in the TrackMania Remake is unknown, but the developers are still pushing creation tools for the final release, so it’s likely there won’t be much change to the way mods and custom content are implemented, albeit except for maybe some more hoops to jump through.

What do you think? Are you still excited for the release of TrackMania? What about the exclusivity deal? And how do you think this will affect mods/custom content? Let us know your thoughts!