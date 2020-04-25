We’ve had remasters, reduxes, revengeances, and, of course, remakes. But what about demakes? I know it sounds crazy right, but some of us really love that old low-poly art style. Maybe it’s the minimalistic design, or that time where innovations and limitations were at their peak. Either way, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a proper demake before...

Well, Super Mario Odyssey 64 aims to do just that by bringing the entire game into the Mario 64 engine, which is a pretty crazy idea if you ask me. Hop, jump and throw your hat just like in the original, but now with less polygons and compressed audio. Don’t believe it? Well check out the release video below for a good look at the unofficial demake:

It kind of blows my mind that a game of this size and caliber is able to translate well enough into an older game/engine. Super Mario 64 has to be one of the greatest platformers ever made, certainly up there with some of the best Mario games too, but seeing all these mechanics and features from a game made in 2017, over 20 years from the original, is pretty incredible.

If you want to download this game yourself, you’ll have to go through a few technical steps, this isn’t Steam Workshop for Nintendo devices after all. First you’ll have to have a rom version of Super Mario 64, then download the specific patcher tool found in the description of the video, and finally patch the game with the Super Mario Odyssey 64 file using the patcher.

It does raise some ethical questions as obviously you won’t exactly need to buy a Nintendo Switch in order to play Super Mario Odyssey now, so it’s probably a good idea to download the file soon before Nintendo steps in and takes it all down.

What do you guys think? Do you like the idea of a demake? Will you be downloading Super Mario Odyssey 64? What other games would you like to see demade into an older engine? Let us know!