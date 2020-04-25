Have you ever wanted to monitor your computer’s hardware without opening anymore confusing windows? Or alt-tabbing out of your game and essentially miss out on real-time tracking? Well no more! A programmer has released some handy software online using a simple ol’ Raspberry Pi (god those things can do everything can’t they?)

This setup was created by Debayan Sutradhar, an insanely talented programmer who does a lot of projects with the Raspberry Pi. All the code is free and open source for you to download and allows for you to directly monitor your system’s hardware like RAM, CPU temperatures, GPU temperatures, fan speed etc. as well as the ability to customize the display and how often it updates the information.

Worried about performance? Don’t worry, after 3 hours of running the setup apparently only uses 30Mb of total RAM. You can use any type of display you want, but what’s shown here is a clean 7-inch display. Sutradhar warned though not to go below a 5-inch display, most likely due to display limitations and issues.

Oh, and did I mention that he is only 15 years old? When I was 15 years old I barely knew what a circuit board even was.

Sutradhar used a Raspberry Pi 3B, but the software can be used on any other kind of Raspberry Pi device. In order to get the setup working, you’ll need to download two files to go on your PC and the Pi itself. After that, it should work perfectly and you can now track your system’s hardware with ease, and without having to tab out onto the desktop every time you want to check your graphics card temperature.

What do you think of the setup? How useful do you think it would actually be? Will you be downloading and trying it out? Let us know your thoughts!