The popular tactical strategy series has just released a brand new spinoff, XCOM: Chimera Squad sees players controlling a unique band of characters in their quest for peace and justice. It’s officially out now and also on sale for the next week, at 50% off until May 1st! So now’s a great time to jump back into the XCOM world.

Taking place 5 years after the main events of XCOM 2, this will be a very different experience than fans are used to, humans and aliens are now co-existing during a momentary period of fragile peace following the last war. However, dangerous conspiracy groups are threatening that same peace, and it’s up to you and the Chimera Squad to investigate and stop them.

Additionally, as part of 2K’s Give Back Project, the full game of XCOM 2 is available for free (not to keep unfortunately) on Xbox One and PC until April 29th and April 30th respectively. So if you didn’t get a chance to catch up on the main story before playing Chimera Squad, this is a good opportunity to do so.

The XCOM games are great for fans of tactical strategy games, and whilst we’re all waiting for XCOM 3, Chimera Squad will surely scratch that itch we’re all feeling. 2K has yet announce development on the third installment of the XCOM franchise, but let’s face it, we know they’re working on something right? Right?

XCOM: Chimera Squad is out now exclusively on PC, there’s no word on a console release yet but it’s unlikely that Chimera Squad will remain as a PC exclusive for long.

What do you think? Are you excited for Chimera Squad? Have you played XCOM 2? Will you be downloading the free version for the next week? Let us know!