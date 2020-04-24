Billions of blue blistering barnacles! The beloved Tintin franchise is getting a new adventure game based on the original comics by Belgian cartoonist Georges Remi or, more commonly known as, Hergé. The adventures of Tintin follows a young reporter and his pet dog as they go on wacky adventures together including sailing every ocean, exploring the bottom of the sea, and even landing on the moon a cool 16 years before Neil Armstrong did. Despite being a mostly children’s book, Tintin always managed to somehow get involved in the drug trafficking business.

So, on the 35th anniversary of famed adventure game publisher, Microids has announced that a new Tintin adventure game for PC and consoles is in the works:

“This new action-adventure game will transport the player into a whirlwind of incredible situations and suspense hand in hand with the legendary Tintin and Snowy characters. Other iconic characters will join the cast like the renowned captain Haddock, fond of fine whiskey and sophisticated slurs, the genius professor Calculus and the finest detectives Thomson & Thompson.”

The publisher is best known for previous adventure games like the Syberia series, that Fort Boyard game and… Garfield Kart? Anyway, not much has been revealed about the new Tintin game yet, but Miicroids said that “The game title, artworks and more details will soon be unveiled.”

Last year was the 90th anniversary of the legendary reporter, Tintin, which has sold a total of 250,000,000 copies worldwide and even spawned an animated TV show as well as a movie. What adventure will Tintin go on this time? Hopefully we’ll find out soon!

What do you guys think? Are you a fan of Tintin? Are you excited for an adventure game following the reporter and his dog? What was your favorite Tintin story? Let us know!