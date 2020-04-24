During that crazy time where Crysis Remastered was thought to be a joke, then teased, then leaked, and then officially announced, fans were excited to hear that the beloved first person shooter was getting updated with new and improved graphics. But there was one cryptic question that never really got answered… Does the new remaster include any of the DLCs or even the sequels?

For a time it seemed like it did, due to a tweet that the Chief Creative Officer at Saber Interactive, Tim Willits, has now since deleted which included the word “remasters”. Due to this plural misspelling, many fans took this as a confirmation for more than just the original game’s single player campaign. Furthermore, the official press release on Crytek’s website stated “Crysis Remastered will focus on the original game’s single-player campaigns," suggesting that at least the expansions for the original Crysis would make it into the remastered version.

Sadly, when talking to the press, a representative stated that "Crysis Remastered is just the original game," and that "It won’t include Warhead or any of the other games from the series." So unfortunately we won’t be seeing Psycho’s lone adventure when the Remaster releases at some point in Summer this year, nor any of the sequels.

Though a remaster of Crysis 2 and 3 isn’t necessarily out of the question, we’ll just have to wait and see how well Crysis Remastered does first. Maybe we can get a Far Cry remaster too?

Crysis Remastered is set to release on PC and consoles some time this Summer.

What do you guys think? Should Warhead have been included in the Remaster? Would you be interested in a Crysis 2 or 3 remaster? What about Far Cry? Let us know your thoughts!