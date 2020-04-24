Social media is a wonderful, yet tricky thing. It brings a lot of people together, but it can also be a platform for overwhelming scrutiny. It’s a very dangerous but highly rewarding platform (at least when a page is run by the right people). So sometimes we can get accidental leaks from developers, or slip ups with reveals, but sometimes we are graced with some brilliant Social Media managers, like the official Xbox Twitter page.

Apart from being a genuine page for all news surrounding Xbox, it sometimes brings out some decent doses of pure gaming humor. And sometimes… Well sometimes it teases possible new games. Though we’re not always sure, but it does look like Xbox might have been teasing a possible Fable 4 announcement recently.

This is obviously referencing the iconic chicken hat from the original Fable game and the most recent remake. Fable’s long-standing history with chickens is unparalleled, so the reference could be hinting at a possible new Fable game in the works. Xbox even replied to their own tweet with: “If you weren't wearing the Chicken Hat, were you ever really a hero?”

With next-gen consoles soon to be revealed and eventually released at the end of this year, it would be no surprise that the infamous PC and Xbox game series would get a fourth installment for the next-gen Xbox console, the Xbox Series X. However it could easily be a remaster (again) of the original game, since the Chicken hat is only available in the first title, but we’d wager that a sequel would get much bigger attention, and a sequel is long overdue since the release of Fable 3 back in 2010.

What do you think? Is Xbox teasing a Fable 4? Would you like to see another remaster of the original Fable? Let us know!