It looks like the rumors of WWE 2K21 being cancelled are true as WWE officials have confirmed that there will not be a new installment to the franchise releasing this year. In WWE’s First Quarter earnings report the interim chief financial officer, Frank Riddick, announced that “there’s not going to be a launch of a game this year,” in regards to a new entry in the titular WWE video game series.

After WWE 2K20 was released last year, it’s no surprise that another addition to the series won’t be returning in 2020, most likely due to the poor critical reception that it received which saw the latest game littered with bugs, glitches and poor performance.

Though there will be some new information regarding the series soon, as the official WWE video game Twitter page announced that they “will be sharing details on the future of the WWE 2K franchise as well as some exciting news on Monday at 7:00 a.m. PT.”

So whether that’s an announcement for extended development on WWE 2K22, or a brand new IP involving WWE is unknown. But we’ll have to wait and find out on Monday when an official announcement is made.

2K has yet to comment on the situation, but judging by the Twitter announcement, it won’t be long before they say something at least. Though it is possible that this “exciting news” on Monday will be a statement by 2K themselves regarding the future of the series.

What do you think? Would you have liked to see a WWE 2K21 this year? Or would you prefer more work on the next installment, WWE 2K22? What other kind of WWE game would you like to see? Let us know your thoughts!