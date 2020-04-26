It’s safe to say that No Mans Sky has seen some pretty ambitious updates and improvements already, from massive overhauls like the Next and Beyond updates, to more wacky and interesting additions like the living ships and Exo Mech updates. But according to a new blog post on the No Mans Sky website, the developers, Hello Games, are planning some more “ambitious additions to the universe.”

It’s hard to imagine what could be more ambitious than an entirely procedurally generated universe with over 14 billion planets to explore and countless alien species to discover. In addition to these ambitious updates, Hello Games also stated that they “have so much more planned for 2020 for us to feel excited about.”

So No Mans Sky looks like it’s going to continue with the post-launch updates and won’t be putting on the brakes anytime soon. It’s quite amazing to see the growth of this game since it’s infamously rocky launch, but No Mans Sky is pretty much a different game at this point. And if you’ve ever been doubtful of it, I’d keep an eye on the updates in the future for any major changes.

What do you guys think? Will No Mans Sky see a revival? Have you been playing it recently? Are you excited for more ambitious updates? Let us know!