We already covered this 2 weeks ago back when browsing through some of the free promotions planned on Steam, but the official announcement is here along with some extra goodies on sale. Total War: Shogun 2 will be free to keep on Steam starting from tomorrow (April 27th) at 10AM PDT / 6PM BST, and ending on Friday May 1st at 10AM PDT / 6PM BST.

“The past few weeks have presented unimaginable challenges for many of us, but the remarkable collective effort being made by the global community to overcome this moment of adversity has been truly inspirational. With this in mind, we want to continue to encourage you all to stay home and save lives by extending a gift to everyone to help make this difficult situation a little bit easier.”

If you’re unaware of these free-to-keep promotions at the moment, it’s different from the typical free weekend on Steam; if you claim the title at any point during this period, it will be yours forever. That’s a pretty sweet deal if you ask me. Unfortunately the expansions for TW: Shogun 2 aren’t included in the deal, but there will also be a Total War sale for almost all of the entire TW catalogue of games and DLC.

The Total War sale will start at the same time (tomorrow, April 27th, 10AM PDT / 6PM BST) but will continue for a week until the following Monday on May 4th at 10AM PDT / 6PM BST. This sale will include all DLC for Total War: Shogun 2 at 75% off. It will include pretty much everything in the Total War franchise apart from the Total War: Three Kingdoms, Rome: Total War, and Total War: Warhammer main titles and DLC.

So if you’re looking for something to keep you busy whilst staying at home, this could be a good way of passing that time. And hey, Shogun 2 is free so you might as well give it a shot right?

Are you excited to get Total War: Shogun 2 for free? Any other Total War games you’re keeping an eye on for the sale? Which Total War games have you played already? Let us know!