It’s still a long time until we can get our hands on CD Projekt Red’s much anticipated technoir RPG, Cyberpunk 2077. But for those itching to get some more RPG goodness by playing the entire Witcher series whilst we’re all at home before CP2077 comes out, a new mod has released for the first Witcher game that sees the famed Geralt tackle a murder mystery in the Outskirts of Vizima shortly after the events of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

“A merchant caravan from Vengerberg arrives in Vizima, but there’s a murderer among them. One of the key suspects is a doppler — did he do it? Discover the truth in this noir adventure!” The mod was released a while ago, but has only recently been translated into English. It’s fully voiced with Polish dubbing, but there are English subtitles available now. Check out the trailer below:

It may not have the best English translation, but it is a fan created mod anyway. But it comes packed with several features including 14 non-linear quests and an estimated 7 to 8 hours of gameplay, made by some highly dedicated Witcher fans who wanted to create their own story set within the Witcher universe.

The plot, and the gameplay, revolve around discovering clues, uncovering evidence, casting suspicions and solving puzzles as you try to determine who was the real murderer. Multiple side quests are included along with curious secrets to find, a fully realized soundtrack and a cast of professional voice actors all come together to bring this mod to life.

The project was started all the way back in 2008, and the group responsible for the mod have made several additional adventures already including “The Wedding”, “The Witcher”, and “Crossroads.”

The Witcher: Masquerade is available now on ModDB for the first Witcher game.

What do you think? Have you been playing the Witcher series recently? Will you be downloading the mod? Let us know!