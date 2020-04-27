Cyberpunk 2077 may be one of, if not the most anticipated game of this year, and it finally got an official rating from Brazil, detailing some explicit adult content featured within the game. Now CD Projekt Red are no strangers to adult content, looking back at their history of mature themes and content in games like The Witcher 3 just goes to show that this is not your average family-friendly LEGO game, and Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t seem to hold anything back…

So what kind of explicit material can we expect from CP2077? Well, first of all the game is obviously rated as an 18+ (big surprise there). Secondly, the following list is translated from Brazilian, so it can sometimes be a bit awkward sounding in English. I would take the liberty of paraphrasing them into something more akin to what we would see in western ratings like PEGI and ESRB, but where’s the fun in that?

Now onto the fun stuff, Cyberpunk 2077 will feature several different types of adult content including the classics like violence, sexual content, drug use etc. But CDPR looks to have included a lot more compared to their previous titles...

So, the kind of explicit content we can expect to see in Cyberpunk 2077 includes: Weapon Without Violence, Moderate or Hinted use of Illicit Drugs, Weapon With Violence, Criminal Act Without Violence, Description of Consume of Illicit Drugs, Derogatory Language, Verbal Aggression, Violent Acts, Sexual Pleasurement, Consumption of Illicit Drugs, Violence Description, Exposure to Danger, Exposure to Death Corpse, Body Injury, Foul Language, Sexual Language, Blood, Description of Illicit Drugs Consumption or Trafficking, Sexualization, Sexual Exploitation, Intentional Death, Nudity, Prostitution, Sexual Relationship, Consumption of Illicit Drugs, Mutilation, Intense Sexual Relationship, Suicide, and Cruelty.

That’s some pretty heavy stuff, “weapon without violence” and “weapon with violence”? Cyberpunk 2077 really has it all! “Exposure to death corpse” is also a fun one (and by that I mean the shoddy translation, I’m not a sadist I promise). There seems to be a lot of sexual content here, more so than The Witcher series had, but it makes sense for a gritty neo-dystopia setting. Plus, considering the gameplay videos and cinematic trailers we’ve seen already, did we expect anything less?

It will be interesting to see what the Western English rating boards will detail in their ratings description. If anything though, this just makes me more excited to play the game (okay, seriously, I’m not a sadist I promise) as this only confirms that CP2077 is closer to being completely finished, which hopefully means it won’t be delayed any further (fingers crossed).

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on September 17th.

What do you think? Is Cyberpunk 2077 CD Projekt Red’s most explicit game yet? Did anything surprise you in the ratings? Will PEGI and ESRB rate it any differently? Let us know your thoughts!