It’s been nearly 5 years since Rocksteady last had a crack at the superhero genre. Batman: Arkham Knight was the final entry in the critically acclaimed Batman video games, and they have to be working on something right? Plenty of rumors have circulated around a Justice League, Suicide Squad or even a brand new Batman game that was supposed to be announced at this year’s E3 2020. But new rumors suggest that the long-theorized Superman game by Rocksteady was turned down by Warner Bros. After the release of Arkham Knight.

The rumors come in the wake of a supposedly leaked concept art showcasing Superman flying around in his home city of Metropolis. Obviously this is just a rumor, but it has been circulating for a while now that the famous developers were working on the game, and the inclusion of several Superman easter eggs in Arkham Knight were apparently hinting at the possible title. Check out the reportedly leaked concept art below:

What’s more interesting is that the destruction mechanics seen in Batman Arkham Knight were supposedly a big part of the rumored Superman game. Unfortunately, after the release of Arkham Knight Rocksteady pitched the game to Warner Bros. who turned down the project for unknown reasons.

It’s not anything new for games to be rumored in development, only to be shot down by the major publishing companies and never released, but a Superman game would have been interesting to say the least, especially considering that video games in the past based on the invincible alien superhero were not so well received (cough, Superman 64, cough).

With the fantastic way that Rocksteady depicted Batman in the Arkham series, we can’t help but feel that they would have somehow done a great job with the character, and brought a new fresh take on the titular DC hero. Was the game ever truly in development? Will we ever see a Superman game from Rocksteady in the future? Unfortunately we might never know, but we have hopes.

What do you think? Would a Superman game by Rocksteady interest you? Do you think the game will still come out? Let us know!