It’s been nearly 20 years since Perfect Dark came out, the sci-fi first person shooter was released on the Nintendo 64 in the year 2000, during the time of the ‘golden age’ of FPS games. It was long helmed as one of the best of it’s type on the platform, even outperforming the coveted Goldeneye 007. But since then, fans have often speculated (and hoped for) a new Perfect Dark game to be released, and some new information sure sounds like it…

A Twitter user who goes by the name of Klobrille, spotted on LinkedIn what seems like a description for a new Perfect Dark game by looking at the past experience of one specific developer over at the games studio, The Initiative, who have often been rumored before to be working on the new Perfect Dark game.

Whether it will be a reboot, remaster or even a sequel is unknown, hell it could even be a brand new IP, but some of the duties listed in the developer’s experience really sounds like a new Perfect Dark game. The Technical Designer at The Initiative lists duties such as “Expert in Blueprint programming in Unreal Engine 4” and “Responsible for supporting Level Designers, System Designers, and Engineers with any scripting needs.” That’s pretty standard stuff for a Technical Designer, but it’s what follows that gets really intriguing…

“Designed and scripted various weapons, gadgets, and a camera surveillance system for an unannounced project,” designed and scripted gadgets and a camera surveillance system you say? Sure sounds like Perfect Dark to me. Okay, okay, that’s not exactly proof yet, but what about “Responsible for scripting and creating various world interactables and gameplay objects, such as doors, destructibles, hazards, triggers, and much more.” Now we’re getting into real Perfect Dark territory here.

Obviously none of this has been confirmed, hence the “unannounced project” part in the description, however this has given lots of hope to fans of the classic action shooter. And considering that the 20 year anniversary is coming up in about a month’s time, surely that will be a perfect opportunity to announce such a title?

Whatever happens, we’ll definitely be keeping our eyes open for a potential sequel/reboot.

What do you guys think? Does this sound like a new Perfect Dark game? Would you be excited for one? What would you prefer? Reboot? Remaster? Or a sequel? Let us know!