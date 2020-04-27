Humble Bundle, the digital storefront that directly supports charities through video game sales, has raised over a whopping $6.5 million in support of COVID-19 relief efforts across the world, all from just 1 bundle! The Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle was purchased by 208,527 users, all for a total of $6,565,557, that’s an average of $31.49 per purchase!

The money goes towards directly supporting several charities including Direct Relief, International Rescue Committee, Doctors Without Borders, and Partners in Health. The support comes after the horrible pandemic has swept across the globe leaving many essential workers without benefits, vulnerable people without support, and victims without proper care.

If you’ve never heard of Humble Bundle before, it’s a digital storefront where you can purchase games in ‘bundles’. You can pay however much you want for the bundle, but certain tiers of payment come with extra goodies; pay over the average spent by users and get some extra games/content, pay over another certain amount and you’ll get even more. With every purchase you can choose which charities to donate the money towards, and exactly how much goes to them or the developers.

The company has seen lots of success since it first launched, even now branching out to more than just video games including software, books, and even 3D-printable objects. The Conquer COVID-19 Bundle ran for one week only and included over 40 games, ebooks, comics and videos.

The move was similar to what a lot of video game companies have done recently including Rockstar Games, creators of the Grand Theft Auto series. As many are staying at home in self-isolation, video game sales have seen a massive surge and these companies are using this opportunity to give support to those in dire need.