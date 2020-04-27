A few days ago it was announced that WWE 2K21, the next installment in the wrestling video game series, would not be released this year. Following on from that WWE officials stated that they would be sharing some “exciting news” today, and we finally discovered what that is, including a brand new WWE game separate from the official main series, and further information about the development of the next WWE 2KX game.

First to be announced is WWE 2K Battlegrounds (no, it's not a WWE Battle Royale game). Battlegrounds is a "completely new WWE gaming experience that will feature arcade-style action and over-the-top Superstar designs, environments and moves. We’re focusing on social pick-up-and-play fun, but with plenty of depth for those who want to get way into it.” Check out the official trailer below:

Battlegrounds is being developed by Saber Interactive, who previously had worked on NBA 2K Playgrounds, so expect a lot of similarities (and probably microtransactions) between the two titles. But WWE didn’t stop there, as fans are concerned for the future of the main series following 2K21’s cancellation, the WWE Games Teams at 2K assured fans they are now taking the time to work on the next entry due to severe backlash regarding the last game.

“We hear you and we know you want more from the franchise, so here’s what we’re going to do: we are applying what we’ve learned to the next WWE 2K simulation game with a renewed focus on quality and fun.”

Part of that commitment is extending the production timeline of the WWE 2K simulation games by not releasing a mainline title this year. “We want to ensure the development team at Visual Concepts can create a great game that will entertain grizzled WWE 2K veterans, as well as newcomers who want to climb through the ropes and step into the ring for the very first time.”

So it looks like the developers have seen the feedback regarding WWE 2K20 and will be further pushing for better quality in next year’s mainline title, rather than rushing it out the gate with plans to fix it post release. And for those of you who were worried about WWE 2K19’s servers being shut down, WWE also announced that they will keep the servers running for all fans.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is expected to release this fall on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. With more information about the game to be shared in the coming months.

What do you think? Are you excited for WWE 2K Battlegrounds? What about the next WWE mainline title? Are you happy for 2K19’s servers to stay up? Let us know your thoughts!