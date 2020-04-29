Gears Tactics is finally out on PC, the spin-off from the main Gears of War franchise has taken a surprising turn into tactical strategy combat, but how does the game perform? Does it run as expected according the PC system requirements? We've run some benchmarks using the official in-game benchmarking tool and collected all our results and presented them here so we can all have a look at the game's performance.

In this PC Performance article for Gears Tactics, we benchmark the official graphics card recommended system requirement GeForce GTX 970, and a close match of the minimum system requirement GPU the Radeon R7 370. Then we go through the FPS test results of each graphics card ran at 1080p, 1440p and 4K screen resolutions. From there we can see the performance of the recommended and minimum system requirement graphics cards and consider how well optimized Gears Tactics really is.

Gears Tactics PC Graphics Settings

Gears Tactics Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i3-6100 2-Core 3.7 GHz or AMD FX-6300 6-Core 4.2 GHz

RAM: 8 GB System Memory

GPU RAM: 2 GB Video Memory

GPU: GeForce GTX 750 Ti or Radeon R7 260X

HDD: 45 GB Available Hard Drive Space

DX: DirectX 12

Gears Tactics Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 6-Core 2.8 GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G 4-Core 3.6 GHz

RAM: 8 GB System Memory

GPU RAM: 4 GB Video Memory

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

HDD: 45 GB Available Hard Drive Space

DX: DirectX 12

Gears Tactics benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on Nvidia PNY GeForce RTX 2060 | Intel i7-3770K | 8GB

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 in Gears Tactics

Gears Tactics Low Medium High Ultra 1080p 163.7 119.9 83.5 68.9 1440p 161.8 116.4 75.9 59 4K 103.2 66.1 42.2 30

The RTX 2060 FPS performance for Gears Tactics is unsurprisingly really good on both 1080p and 1440p resolution settings. You can easily play the game on Ultra settings at 1080p and 1440p. Interestingly, the performance at 4K resolution is a bit rocky past Low settings, even underperforming compared to the GTX 1060 below on High and Ultra graphics settings, we chalk this up to the dynamic resolution scaling that is in Gears Tactics. Either way, you can comfortably play on 4K resolution at Low and Medium settings, possibly pushing to High settings if you're fine with slightly choppy frame rates. Overall though, the RTX 2060 is a fantastic card for comfortably gaming at 1080p and 1440p resolutions on Ultra settings

Gears Tactics benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on Nvidia MSI GeForce GTX 1060 | Intel i7-3770K | 8GB

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 in Gears Tactics

Gears Tactics Low Medium High Ultra 1080p 173.4 115.4 71 64 1440p 128.8 79.4 62.4 58.1 4K 64.4 62.7 48.4 37.8

The FPS performance on the GTX 1060 in Gears Tactics is really good at 1080p and even at 1440p resolution settings. We would consider this to be the true recommended GPU for the system requirements compared to the GTX 970 below, but nevertheless you can comfortably play on Ultra settings at both 1080p and 1440p. 4K seems to perform better than the RTX 2060 above even reaching a tolerable performance at High settings, and anything below High is perfectly suitable, whilst Ultra can be a bit intolerable at times but certainly not unplayable.

Gears Tactics benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on Nvidia ASUS GeForce GTX 970 | Intel i7-3770K | 8GB

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 in Gears Tactics

Gears Tactics Low Medium High Ultra 1080p 155.4 104.7 63.8 57.9 1440p 109.3 70 61.6 46.1 4K 62.5 61.8 39.4 31.2

Overall, the GTX 970 performs pretty well in terms of FPS performance for Gears Tactics. It's the recommended GPU in the system requirements, and whilst that case is definitely true, on Ultra settings it dipped below 60fps enough times to drop the average down to below 60, which is not ideal but definitely not unplayable. Luckily the slow-paced tactical nature of Gears Tactics means dropping below 60fps is not a huge problem, so the GTX 970 is perfectly suitable for playing on Ultra settings at 1080p. It also performs well on High settings at 1440p, which you can push to Ultra settings if you don't mind slightly choppy frame rates. And 4K is definitely playable up to Medium settings, possibly even on High and Ultra settings if you're okay with sub-60fps. All in all, the GTX 970 is a great performing graphics card for Gears Tactics at 1080p on Ultra settings and even at 1440p on High settings.

Gears Tactics benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on AMD MSI Radeon R9 380 | Intel i7-3770K | 8GB

Average FPS for AMD Radeon R9 380 in Gears Tactics

Gears Tactics Low Medium High Ultra 1080p 120.4 74.2 61.8 45.7 1440p 74.1 61.6 47.4 34.7

The R9 380's FPS performance in Gears Tactics is surprisingly really good at 1080p. You can easily play on High settings at 1080p and even at Medium settings on 1440p. Pushing past those graphical settings marks a noticeable drop in performance but not to the point that it becomes unplayable, though on Ultra settings at 1440p the fps can get a bit choppy. 4K was unplayable for us unfortunately, but both 1080p and 1440p were perfectly reasonable at High/Medium settings.

Gears Tactics benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on AMD XFX Radeon R7 370 | Intel i7-3770K | 8GB

Average FPS for AMD Radeon R7 370 in Gears Tactics

Gears Tactics Low Medium High Ultra 1080p 66 45.9 27.6 21.5 1440p 45.9 30.4 17.1 13.1

The Radeon R7 370 does an okay job in FPS performance for Gears Tactics. The minimum GPU required is a Radeon R7 260X, which is pretty much on par with the R7 370. Looking at the results, this is a pretty poor graphics card requirement on minimum. Whilst you can play comfortably on Low and Medium settings at 1080p, anything higher becomes really unpleasant, it's not unplayable, but definitely not preferable. Additionally, you can definitely get away with playing at 1440p on Low settings, maybe pushing up to Medium if you don't mind 30fps gameplay. But overall, the R7 370 performs pretty poorly in Gears Tactics on anything above Medium settings at 1080p.

Conclusion

Looking at each graphics card performance benchmark for Gears Tactics and comparing them to the minimum and recommended system requirements, we can see that the specs are close but can sometimes be a bit off. For example, the minimum required GPU is the R7 260X and our R7 370 is a pretty close match, but the performance is disappointing when trying to reach those higher graphics settings. At Low/Medium settings it performs well/fine, but is definitely not tolerable above those settings. On the other hand, the recommended GPU was the GTX 970 and that performed really well even at 1440p resolution. Whilst I would say the GTX 1060 is more of a contender for the recommended graphics card than the GTX 970, they both perform really well at 1080p on Ultra settings.

So it looks like Gears Tactics is really well optimized for mid-higher range graphics cards, but on lower-end hardware you'll unfortunately have to stick with lower graphics settings. Luckily, due to the nature of Gears Tactics' gameplay, playing below 60fps is definitely not unplayable, however below 30fps can get quite intolerable and nauseating sometimes due to the seriously choppy frame rates. But, on the plus side, you won't need tremendous reflexes when playing as the XCOM-style tactical gameplay lends itself to slower, more methodical approaches and requires less reflexes than, say, Call of Duty Warzone would.

As always you can check out our other performance articles for Gears Tactics including the Gears Tactics Most Important Graphics Options article, when it becomes available, and our look at the Gears Tactics PC Graphics Settings. Otherwise let us know how well your system has performed in Gears Tactics! And if you've noticed anything interesting regarding the graphics settings.