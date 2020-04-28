Gears Tactics has finally released today, and with it comes a whole new assortment of video and graphics settings to tinker with. Sometimes we get a game that has barely anything to customize, but recently we've been getting a lot of games that give you loads of options to choose from, fortunately Gears Tactics sits firmly in the latter category.

There are loads of options and settings available in-game, with a great degree of customization too. How exactly does each one affect graphical fidelity and performance? We'll find all of that out when we release our Gears Tactics Most Important Graphics Options article. But first, let's dig into the graphics settings available in Gears Tactics...

Gears Tactics General Video Settings

Performance Presets - Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Display Mode - Full Screen/Windowed

Resolution Scale

Vertical Sync - Off/On

Minimum Frame Rate - 30/60/90/None

Maximum Frame Rate - 30/60/90/120/144/Unlimited

Cinematic Frame Rate - 30/Unlimited

Cinematic Scaling Mode - Fill/Letterbox

Show Stats - None/FPS/All

Brightness

Gears Tactics Texture Video Settings

Character Texture Detail - Low/Medium/High/Ultra

World Texture Detail - Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Effects Texture Detail - Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Texture Streaming - Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Texture Filtering - Bilinear/2x Anisotropic/4x Anisotropic/8x Anisotropic/16x Anisotropic

Shading Quality - Performance/Balanced/Best

Cone Step Mapping - Off/On

Sharpening - 0.0 > 2.0

Gears Tactics Environment Video Settings

Volumetric Fog - Off/On

Planar Reflections - Off/On

Glossy Reflections - Off/On

Screen Space Reflections - Off/Medium/High/Ultra

World Detail - Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Contact Shadows - Cinematics and Gameplay/Cinematics Only/Off

Shadow Resolution - 512 x 512/1024 x 1024/2048 x 2048/4096 x 4096

Dynamic Shadows - Off/Medium/High/Ultra

Particle Spawn Rate - 0.1 > 1.0

Dynamic Object Lifetime - 0.0 > 1.0

Gears Tactics Post Process Video Settings

Sub Surface Scattering - Off/On

Depth of Field - Cinematics and Gameplay/Cinematics Only/Off

Motion Blur - Cinematics and Gameplay/Cinematics Only/Off

Anti-Aliasing - Performance/Balanced/Best

Bloom Style - Standard/Anamorphic

Bloom - Off/Medium/High/Ultra

Lens Flare Intensity - Off/Medium/High/Ultra

Ambient Occlusion - Off/Medium/High/Ultra

Gears Tactics Advanced Video Settings

GPU

Mesh Complexity - Performance/Balanced/Best

Variable Rate Shading - Off/On/Performance

Tiled Resources - Off/On

Async Compute - Off/On

Diagnostic Mode - Off/On

So Gears Tactics has a pretty hefty amount of graphics settings to tweak to your heart's content, so hopefully now you have some idea of what kind of graphical fidelity you're looking for. Luckily for us the game also has it's own built-in benchmark tool (yay!) so we can check how well our systems can run the game at each preset.

It's also nice to see such personalization such as choosing certain effects for cinematics and gameplay, or Cinematics only (as well as off completely). So if you don't like Depth of Field during gameplay, but you like the cinematic effect it brings during cutscenes, then luckily you have that option to choose from. There's lots of room to go in-depth here on each graphical setting, and we'll go through those in another article.

Let us know if you've jumped into the game and found anything interesting regarding the graphics settings! Otherwise, what do you think of the game so far? Do you like games with lots of graphical options to choose from? Let us know!