Gears of War (sorry, it’s just ‘Gears’ now) has only recently made its way to PC, but we’ve already got a decent library from the series including Gears of War 4, Gears 5 and now releasing today we have Gears Tactics. It’s a good time to be a Gears fan, and whether or not you’re new to the franchise, a fan from the console generation, or maybe you just have Xbox Game Pass and want to check out some new games, Gears Tactics is out later today.

And if you’re a fan of XCOM, you’ll most likely have heard about Gears Tactics, if you haven’t then here’s a basic rundown: Gears Tactics is the tactical strategy spinoff of the main Gears of War franchise and, if you haven’t noticed yet, it’s basically an XCOM game but in the Gears universe.

If you’re anxiously waiting for when Gears Tactics unlocks in your region, don’t worry because the game releases at the same time for everyone at 3PM UTC. So, if you’re wondering what time that is in your region, here’s a quick breakdown:

Gears Tactics will unlock at 8AM Pacific Time, 11AM Eastern Time, 4PM in the United Kingdom, 5PM for Europe, 11PM for China, and if you’re all the way over in Australia that’s 1AM on April 29th.

A globally set unlock time is slightly unusual these days, though it has its benefits. How do you feel about it though? Do you prefer a set unlock time? Or do you prefer when a game comes out at midnight in whatever region you’re in? It’s definitely something to think about, as it directly affects when we can access our games, so what’s your opinion?

Are you excited for Gears Tactics though? How will you be playing it? Steam? Game Pass? Or Windows Store? Let us know!