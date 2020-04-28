It seems that the recent news of several prolific figures in the video games industry has pushed other companies into donating money towards COVID-19 relief efforts as well. Around a month ago CD Projekt Red donated $950,000 (converted from 4 million PLN) to help the Fundacja Wielka Orkiestra Świątecznej Pomocy “an established Polish NGO with over 20 years of medical equipment fundraising history.”

2 million PLN was donated by the company’s Board of Directors and major shareholders, whilst the other 2 million PLN was donated by the company itself. Marcin Iwinkski, who made the announcement online, said “We’d like to thank all the brave souls who fight for our well-being every day and hope these funds help in your effort to rid us of the virus.”

We also heard of Rockstar Games donating a total of 5% from their online revenue to help combat the spread of the coronavirus. Then Humble Bundle announced they raised over $6.5 million in just 1 week from a limited time “Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle.”

And it looks like the generosity is continuing, as Bethesda Softworks have just announced they will be donating $1,000,000 to help fight against COVID-19 and support some front-line organizations, “With the impact of this health crisis being so great and widespread, we want to help by donating to an array of international and local charities which are directly involved with COVID-19 relief efforts.”

These organizations and donations include $500,000 going towards Direct Relief, who specialize in donating personal protective equipment to health workers, $250,000 to UNICEF, who work with front-line responders in order to keep families and children safe around the world, and the remaining $250,000 will be split amongst each individual studio and international offices in order to support their own local charities and COVID-19 relief efforts.

With the awful pandemic currently ongoing, it’s nice to hear some uplifting news from our own communities that we are a part of. The gaming industry is massive and generates a lot of money each year, so seeing how these big companies are helping in global efforts is definitely heartwarming to say the least. What other companies will follow next time? We shall wait and see, but for now we can all do our best by supporting these companies and their efforts in the global pandemic.