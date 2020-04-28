Wow seems like it’s a tough day for Mudrunner and Gears of War fans as both SnowRunner and Gears Tactics are released today. But in case you’d rather brave the wilderness with your expert trucking skills, rather than blowing up some Locust brains, here’s the latest launch trailer and some info about the various post-launch content.

“SnowRunner is the latest evolution of off-road truck driving with revolutionary physics, incredible environments, a massive open world filled with player-driven decisions and missions, as well as a huge garage of vehicles to unlock, upgrade and customise.” It’s the sequel to the ionic Mudrunner and Spintires titles, check out the launch trailer below:

It’s bigger, muddier, and snowier (is that a word?) so you can really test your off-road and driving skills either on your own or with up to 3 friends in online co-op. But the base game isn’t the end, as lots of post-launch content is already planned, including brand new vehicles, new maps to explore and new activities as well as mod support and much more. Season Pass owners will get all of the mentioned content as part of their pass.

The DLC will be launched in 4 phases, with phase 1 available in the coming weeks that sees players exploring the harsh tundra for the lost wreckage of a World War 2 bomber. You can check out the content roadmap below for Phase 1 of SnowRunner’s post-launch content:

SnowRunner is available today on PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think? Are you excited to dive in? Did you play any of the previous games? What are you looking forward to the most? Let us know!