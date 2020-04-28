Valorant is currently in a closed Beta, and whilst many of us are desperately watching Twitch streamers in hopes of getting a key, Riot revealed the official PC system requirements for their new competitive multiplayer shooter. And it looks like Riot has made sure that this game can pretty much run on anything as long as you can hook up a keyboard and mouse to it.

Now the requirements are a little strange compared to the usual spec reveals, instead of just 2 blocks of minimum and recommended system requirements text, there’s just a base recommended hardware block, a minimum requirements for 30 fps, a recommended requirements for 60 fps, and some high-end requirements for 144+ fps.

Valorant Hardware Recommendations

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit RAM: 4GB

4GB GPU RAM: 1GB

1GB HDD: 7.9GB

Valorant Minimum Requirements

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400

GPU: Intel HD 3000

Valorant Recommended Requirements

CPU: Intel i3-4150

GPU: Geforce GT 730

Valorant High-End Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460

GPU: GTX 1050 Ti

So at a glance we can see that Valorant is probably one of the least demanding games out there at the moment, which is especially helpful for a highly competitive multiplayer shooter. Regardless of all the controversy surrounding Valorant and Riot Games right now, the developers have done an excellent job of optimizing Valorant even for lower-end specs.

A GeForce GT 730 at 1080p is a pretty low requirement for 60fps gaming, and considering the most popular graphics card among Steam users is a GTX 1060, most players will be able to reach much higher frame rates than 60fps even up to that coveted 144fps. Plus the low RAM requirements and small download size means that Valorant is a pretty easy game to download and get running at a playable performance, even on low-end systems or laptops.

Unfortunately it seems that the official system requirements here are skewed in favor of Intel specs, so you can check out our Valorant System Requirements page for our pick of equivalent AMD specs.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Valorant System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Valorant GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Valorant Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.