SnowRunner is out today on PC and consoles, it’s the snowy sequel to MudRunner and the original Spintires games that was all focused on muddy physics and overcoming rough terrain in large vehicles. SnowRunner may be bigger and muddier, but what does that mean when it comes to PC performance? Can your PC run the game? Luckily for us the System Requirements for SnowRunner on PC are here.

There is no word on whether these requirements listed below are for 1080p at 60fps or lower/higher, but considering they seem like the standard format of official system requirements (*scornfully looks at DOOM Eternal’s system requirements and Valorant’s required specs*) we reckon that they are for achieving 60fps at 1080p resolution at the very least.

SnowRunner Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit CPU: i3-4130 3.4 GHz / AMD Ryzen 3 2200U 3.4 GHz

i3-4130 3.4 GHz / AMD Ryzen 3 2200U 3.4 GHz RAM: 8GB

8GB GPU RAM: 2GB

2GB GPU: GeForce GTX 660 / Radeon R9 270

GeForce GTX 660 / Radeon R9 270 HDD: 20GB

20GB DX: 11

SnowRunner Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit CPU: Intel i7-8700 3.2 GHz / AMD Ryzen 7 2700 3.2 GHz

Intel i7-8700 3.2 GHz / AMD Ryzen 7 2700 3.2 GHz RAM: 16GB

16GB GPU RAM: 4GB

4GB GPU: GeForce GTX 970 / Radeon RX 580

GeForce GTX 970 / Radeon RX 580 HDD: 20GB

20GB DX: 11

So looking at these requirements, it seems as if SnowRunner is not that demanding compared to other games at the moment. In terms of the minium specs, a GTX 660 is a pretty low requirement for getting the game to run, so most users shouldn’t have a problem with that. 16GB of RAM is unsurprising for recommended specs, but a GTX 970/Radeon RX 580 shows that it is not very graphically intensive even when playing at Ultra settings. Plus a 20GB download size is pretty small given today’s standards.

All in all, SnowRunner will not be very demanding on your system, so most players can at least play the game with minimal performance impact, and reaching those higher graphics options won’t be too taxing on your rig at least.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the SnowRunner System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the SnowRunner GPU benchmark chart and we also have a SnowRunner Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.