What a time to be alive, some of our beloved classics are coming back to modern hardware and consoles with all new fancy paint and tech. The Destroy All Humans! Remake is the latest nostalgic trip to childhood with a new facelift, and if you’ve been anxiously awaiting a reveal about an official release date, well I have some good news for you…

The Destroy All Humans! Remake is beaming down our way on July 28th. That’s right, it’s only 3 months away until we can get our hands on the little blue menace tasked with saving their alien race by harvesting human brain stems and probing many, many cows. Crypto’s back, baby!

“The cult-classic returns and invades everything but your privacy on July 28 2020! Terrorize the people of 1950s Earth in the role of the evil alien Crypto-137. Harvest DNA and bring down the US government in the remake of the legendary alien invasion action adventure. Annihilate puny humans using an assortment of alien weaponry and psychic abilities. Reduce their cities to rubble with your flying saucer!”

You can pre-order the game now and receive some cool-looking skins for Crypto if you want. Plus there are special editions to look out for that include various figurines, plus extra goodies like special lithographs, an anti-stress ball, a keychain, and… a backpack? Seriously I’d go check those out just for fun.

Needless to say this will definitely be one to look out for in Summer, if we’re still in lockdown by then at least we’ll have something to pass the time. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to try and build my own flying saucer to escape this planet.

Destroy All Humans! Remake is landing on Planet Earth July 28th on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think? Are you excited for the remake? Did you play the original game? Would you like to see the sequels remade as well? What other childhood games do you want a remake of? Let us know!