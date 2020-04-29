It’s official, in a live event hosted by all the various official Assassins Creed Social Media pages, the developers teased the setting of the next brand new Assassin’s Creed game by… a live Photoshop drawing? We have to say this might be the strangest teaser we’ve seen for a video game yet. Anyway, whilst playing some intense music from the various Assassins Creed soundtracks, the drawing depicted a lone character caught between two different landscapes. Yep, that's right, the next Assassins Creed game is set in not just one, but two locations it seems!

We speculated the game to be called Assassins Creed: Ragnarok, but it looks like the actual title is Assassins Creed: Valhalla. So it looks like the next Assassins Creed game is set in the Nordic lands of the Viking era. This new setting doesn't come as much of a surprise though considering there were extensive leaks and easter eggs hinting at this location a while ago.

However, the painting also revealed a second location, which looked mysteriously a lot like Corfe castle in England, which makes sense considering that vikings notoriously invaded England. So will we be able to travel between both locations? It sure seems like it. Additionally we even got a juicy reveal of the official world premiere trailer that's happening tomorrow at 8AM PDT / 5PM CEST:

Obviously no gameplay was shown, and the trailer tomorrow seems to be another cinematic trailer rather than an actual gameplay one, but considering that Ubisoft has been planning a digital conference in wake of E3 2020's cancellation, we're probably not far off from seeing some form of gameplay soon.

Simply titled "Assassin's Creed: Teaser", the video was streamed on various social media platforms like Twitch, Facebook, Youtube and Twitter.

BossLogic is a popular contemporary digital artist online and has apparently been working with Ubisoft for quite some time now, probably helping out with various concept art for the game considering the kind of work he was doing on the livestream.

"Super excited to reveal what I have been working on for the past few months with

@Ubisoft! Make sure to tune into @assassinscreed for a very first look and catch the entire process live at (https://twitch.tv/assassinscreed)"

It all started off with a silhouetted figure as the artist continued to manipulate and draw the landscape around him, frequently bringing up multiple assets for references that sent the live chat wild with speculations, until eventually settling on the final reveal of the iconic Viking landscape (which we all saw coming miles away) and the destruction of a possibly English castle. The green hills of England and the icy tundras of the Nordic landscapes were shown off either side of the figure, until eventually the character itself was finally revealed...

It was only inevitable that a new Assassin’s Creed was to be announced, and what better time than when everyone is stuck at home twiddling their thumbs for the next big gaming news announcement, especially when everyone is eager to hear something about the next-gen consoles that are soon to be properly revealed.

What do you think of the new Assassins Creed teaser? Are you excited for the next Assassins Creed game? Did you watch the livestream? What did you think of the reveal? Let us know your thoughts!