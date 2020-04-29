It may not be Star Wars day yet, but a big announcement has been made for Star Wars: Battlefront 2; after two and a half years, Battlefront 2 has finally been finished. Today, April 29th, marks the last day of regular content for the multiplayer Star Wars game as a new map and features are added in the final update.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 was not exactly received very well upon launch, which was criticized for a lack of content, features, and some questionable design choices. However the game has made quite a comeback lately much like in the vein of No Mans Sky, where critical reception has been largely improved even sparking most outlets to re-review the game entirely.

Fans of the Rogue One movie will finally be pleased that the Scarif map is finally being added to the game. Not only that, but offline mode has now been completely updated to allow players to fight against AI bots, and able to battle it out on the map Crait (which was previously unavailable for offline).

This does not mean that the game’s servers or continuing online content such as multiplayer events and weekly challenges will be shut down, this just marks the end for the regular free content that has been added in the past 25 free updates since the launch of the game. So don’t expect anymore major maps or character skins from now on.

“Looking beyond April, we’re transitioning to a phase where the servers, in-game challenges, recurring events such as Double XP and more, and game support will carry this broad and rich Star Wars gaming experience into the future. This means that we’re moving away from delivering regular content updates. As the game lives on with the players and our community, we’re looking forward to hearing your stories for years to come.”

What’s interesting is that DICE recently stated that a similar scenario is happening to Battlefield 5, which will see it’s last major update in June after nearly 2 years since launch. So it’s clear that the developers are working on something new and big now which has required all hands on deck so to speak, could it be Battlefield 6? It’s likely, as we already know that we’ll be getting a new Battlefield game next year.

What do you think of the update? Are you excited to fight on Scarif? How do you feel about the game now? What is DICE working on that has everyone pulling development off of their current titles? Let us know your thoughts!