The next installment in The Dark Pictures Anthology will be spooking our way soon, and what better way to get a little taste than to watch some brand new gameplay? The narrative-driven, chosee-your-own-adventure-style gameplay allows for great opportunities to play with friends in co-op. Prepare to get your knocks socked off when The Dark Pictures: Little Hope arrives this Summer.

“Stranded and alone. Trapped by a mysterious fog. What could possibly go wrong? Get a first look at the second installment of The Dark Pictures Anthology, Little Hope, out this summer on PS4, Xbox One and PC.”

Little Hope is the continuation of Supermassive Games’ anthology series of short horror tales. Their first foray into the horror homages was the excellent Until Dawn exclusive to the PS4, but their next entry that started the entire Anthology series, The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan, left fans and critics divided. Can Little Hope bring more hope to the series once more?

The Dark Pictures: Little Hope is available this Summer for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

