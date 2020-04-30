After yesterday’s tantalizing setting reveal of the next major Assassins Creed title, Ubisoft teased the world premier trailer for Assassins Creed: Valhalla to be aired today. So here it is, in all it’s viking glory! Command the land and seas, pillage and plunder those that stand in your way, and pave the way to Valhalla itself. The game is being developed by the team behind Assassins Creed 4: Black Flag and Assassins Creed: Origins.

The next Assassins Creed game follows on from the last entry in the series, Assassins Creed: Odyssey, and for a long time fans and critics alike have speculated what the next AC game would be. Yesterday’s livestream confirmed the new setting to be in the lush green hills of England during the Viking era ripe for pillaging. Check out the official world premier trailer for AC Valhalla below:

It looks like we won't be experiencing the Nordic landscapes unfortunately, as Assassins Creed: Valhalla seems to be taking place mostly in the Dark Ages of England. Players will relive the saga of the fierce Viking raider, Eivor, on a quest to carve out a new future for their clan.

"Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in the ninth century AD, players will lead Eivor’s clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms. Players must carve out a new future for their clan, reliving the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped combat system that includes the ability to dual-wield weapons against a greater variety of enemies than ever before."

For those that enjoyed the more RPG-focused style of the latest Assassins Creed games, Valhalla seems to have leaned even more into the genre. Just like before, players can choose between a female or male protagonist, but this time can also customize their hair, tattoos, war paint, and gear. Additionally, players will have to make certain political alliances, combat decisions, and dialogue choices in order to protect your clan's future and home.

Additionally, players must secure various resources by leading raids on select locations using the iconic Viking longship in order to plunder vast riches. But you may encounter resistance from several factions including the Saxons and their King Aelfred of Wessex, the sole ruler of England, who has denounced the Vikings as heathens.

Of course this wouldn't be a Ubisoft game without any pre-order bonuses, which includes a unique mission called "The Way of the Berserker" which sees players join a legendary Viking Berserker on his own quest for bloody revenge. Plus, an official Novel is also available for pre-order for fans who want to delve deeper into Valhalla's lore.

Assassins Creed: Valhalla is currently planned for released this Holiday 2020 on PC via the Epic Games Store or Uplay, and for consoles on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

What do you think of the new Assassins Creed game? Are you excited for Valhalla? What looks the most interesting to you? And what setting will the next AC game be? Let us know your thoughts!