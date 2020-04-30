Ho ho an' a bottle a rum, the Port Royale 4 official system requirements have landed on our PC shores for the Beta release. Port Royale 4 is the next installment in the famed Port Royale series that sees you, the player, struggling to establish your own economy as your reputation grows within your nation. But beware if treacherous waters, for enemies lie in wait to steal your plunder.

So let's take a look at the official System Requirements for Port Royale 4 as they are now, since the game is currently in Beta we might see these get updated, especially considering the lack of graphical settings currently available when we jumped into the Beta for the first time recently.

Port Royale 4 Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 8 64-bit

Windows 8 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5 2400S 2.5 GHz / AMD FX 4100 3.6 GHz

Intel Core i5 2400S 2.5 GHz / AMD FX 4100 3.6 GHz RAM: 8GB

8GB GPU RAM: 2GB

2GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 680 / AMD Radeon HD7970

Nvidia GeForce GTX 680 / AMD Radeon HD7970 HDD: 10GB

10GB DX: 11

Unfortunately there are currently no recommended system requirements for Port Royale 4, but we can't see them being far off from the minimum specs listed above, as the GTX 680 is a relatively low-end graphics card and there are hardly that many graphical options to choose from, let alone to crank up past High settings.

Either way, looking at these specs currently we can see that the barrier for entry is rather low for this game. The Core i5-2400S is a nearly 10 years old processor and is a fairly mid-ranged CPU, plus 8GB of RAM and coupled with the GTX 680 ensures that most modern computers will at least be able to run Port Royale 4 without any performance issues.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Port Royale 4 System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Port Royale 4 GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Port Royale 4 Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.