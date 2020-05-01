The Port Royale 4 Beta is out for those who have pre-ordered the game, and whilst we're excited to jump into the lush waters of the Caribbean islands, we thought we would put together our Port Royale 4 Beta graphics benchmark report to help us PC gamers know how well it might run on our hardware. Its certainly worth pointing out again that this is the beta and so has limited graphics settings available at the moment.

In this PC performance article for Port Royale 4 Beta, we benchmark close to the official graphics card minimum system requirement, the Radeon R9 380. The FPS test results of each graphics card ran at 1080p, 1440p and 4K screen resolutions with all graphics options that are adjustable turned to Ultra/max settings. From there we can see the performance of the minimum system requirement graphics cards and consider how well optimized the Port Royale 4 Beta is so far.

Port Royale 4 PC Beta Graphics Overview

Port Royale 4 Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 8 64-bit

Windows 8 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5 2400S 2.5 GHz / AMD FX 4100 3.6 GHz

Intel Core i5 2400S 2.5 GHz / AMD FX 4100 3.6 GHz RAM: 8GB

8GB GPU RAM: 2GB

2GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 680 / AMD Radeon HD 7970

Nvidia GeForce GTX 680 / AMD Radeon HD 7970 HDD: 10GB

10GB DX: 11

Port Royale 4 Beta benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 | Intel i9-9900K | 16GB

FPS performance for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 in Port Royale 4 Beta

Port Royale 4 Beta Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low FPS 0.1% Low FPS 1080p 134.8 99.7 178.3 86.3 50.8 1440p 79.6 61.8 96.1 57.5 24.2 4K 49.8 34.1 62.1 24.9 16.3

As we would expect the FPS performance for the RTX 2080 in the Port Royale 4 Beta is solid. You can comfortably play at both 1080p and 1440p resolutions with the maximum graphics settings. Though you may see the occasional dropped frame at 1440p, the overall experience is buttery smooth. You can crank this Port Royale 4 Beta up to 4K resolution with the RTX 2080 since Port Royale 4 doesn't necessarily need fast reflexes or constant 60fps performance and the game is still completely playable.

Overall, the Nvidia RTX 2080 is perfect for sailing the vast seas of PR4 with minimal performance impact, even at 1440p and 4K screen resolutions.

Port Royale 4 Beta benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on Nvidia PNY GeForce RTX 2060 | Intel i7-3770K | 8GB

FPS performance for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 in Port Royale 4 Beta

Port Royale 4 Beta Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low FPS 0.1% Low FPS 1080p 103.2 78.7 127.7 72.6 33.3 1440p 70.5 55.2 84.3 53 25.9 4K 36.3 27.6 45.3 27.5 14.1

The RTX 2060 does a pretty good job in terms of FPS performance in the Port Royale 4 Beta. At 1080p and even at 1440p this RTX 2060 performs well on the maximum graphics settings available in the beta. Like the RTX 2080 above, you could even get away with playing at Port Royale 4 Beta at 4K screen resolution, but the dropped frames here are more noticeable and might start to interfere to your mouse responsiveness.

Interestingly the FPS demand seen on our hardware increased when we fully zoomed out in Port Royale 4 beta, but when up close to the ground and sea, the performance impact is less noticeable. But in the end, the RTX 2060 is perfect for playing at 1440p screen resolution with maximum graphics in the Port Royale 4 Beta.

Port Royale 4 Beta benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on Nvidia MSI GeForce GTX 980 Ti | Intel i7-3770K | 8GB

FPS performance for Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 Ti in Port Royale 4 Beta

Port Royale 4 Beta Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low FPS 0.1% Low FPS 1080p 89.1 69.1 116.1 63.5 6.8 1440p 59.3 45.2 74.7 44.1 5.7 4K 29.4 22.3 36.6 22.2 4.5

The GTX 980 Ti does pretty well for FPS performance in the Port Royale 4 Beta. At 1080p and 1440p screen resolutions the performance is really good with almost no noticeable impact on frame rate. At 4K resolution the game certainly starts to stutter a bit and can be noticeable at times, but not to the extent that it becomes unplayable. All in all, the GTX 980 Ti can run Port Royale 4 at 1080p and 1440p, with 4K trailing a bit behind but still just about playable.

Port Royale 4 Beta benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on Nvidia MSI GeForce GTX 1070 | Intel i9-9900K | 16GB

FPS performance for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 in Port Royale 4 Beta

Port Royale 4 Beta Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low FPS 0.1% Low FPS 1080p 84.4 75.4 96.1 56.7 35 1440p 56.8 45.4 70.6 40.6 22.5 4K 28.3 23.3 35.7 23 10.6

The FPS performance in the Port Royale 4 Beta for a Nvidia GTX 1070 graphics card is playable. Both 1080p and 1440p screen resolutions are perfectly suitable with reliable performance and very close results to the GTX 980 Ti above. 4K resolution does drop into the noticeably low FPS point, but like the above 980 Ti it's still just playable if you have to, but not ideal if you can avoid it. Overall the GTX 1070 does a great job at 1080p and 1440p resolutions for the Port Royale 4 Beta.

Port Royale 4 Beta benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on Nvidia MSI GeForce GTX 1060 | Intel i7-3770K | 8GB

FPS performance for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 in Port Royale 4 Beta

Port Royale 4 Beta Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low FPS 0.1% Low FPS 1080p 61.9 46.5 84.4 46.3 22.8 1440p 41.6 32.8 52 32.7 16.1 4K 21.2 16.9 31.9 16.8 9.1

The FPS performance for the GTX 1060 in the Port Royale 4 Beta is not bad. The 1080p screen resolution is preferable in this case, but 1440p resolution is still very much playable. You may notice a few more dropped frames at 1440p, but nowehere near as much as 4K resolution which was practically unplayable. Whilst being zoomed into the ground was still bearable, as soon as you started to zoom out the frame rate became pretty choppy. Our recommendation is to stick with 1080p resolution, but you could push up to 1440p if you really wanted to, whilst 4K is pretty much out of the question for the GTX 1060 in the Port Royale 4 Beta.

Port Royale 4 Beta benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on Nvidia ASUS GeForce GTX 970 | Intel i7-3770K | 8GB

FPS performance for Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 in Port Royale 4 Beta

Port Royale 4 Beta Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low FPS 0.1% Low FPS 1080p 54.5 41.9 67.9 41.1 18.9 1440p 34.7 27.3 42.5 26.6 12.9 4K 17 14.6 21.7 14.2 7.2

The GTX 970 FPS performance in the Port Royale 4 Beta is relatively okay. Whilst it performs well at 1080p, at 1440p it starts to struggle a bit. It is still comfortable to play at 1440p without many performance issues, but 4K resolution is completely unplayable. The frame rate results drop below 20fps and are significantly noticeable especially when zoomed out of the whole map. So whilst 1440p is certainly playable, 1080p is the preferable option here for the Port Royale 4 Beta when using a GTX 970.

Port Royale 4 Beta benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on AMD MSI Radeon R9 380 | Intel i7-3770K | 8GB

FPS performance for AMD Radeon R9 380 in Port Royale 4 Beta

Port Royale 4 Beta Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low FPS 0.1% Low FPS 1080p 34.5 26.2 44.7 25 10.6 1440p 23.9 17.3 29.5 17.7 4.6 4K 11.4 7.4 15.2 4.7 2.4

The R9 380 performs pretty poorly in terms of FPS performance in the Port Royale 4 Beta. Whilst the minimum system requirement graphics card lists a GTX 680, the R9 380 comes the closest to it and still underperforms to what we hoped at 1080p. It is still easily playable at 1080p, but you may want to turn the graphics settings down for a smoother experience. Both 1440p and 4K screen resolutions have pretty poor FPS performance and are not recommended whilst using an R9 380 in the Port Royale 4 Beta.

Port Royale 4 Beta benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on AMD XFX Radeon R7 370 | Intel i7-3770K | 8GB

FPS performance for AMD Radeon R7 370 in Port Royale 4 Beta

Port Royale 4 Beta Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low FPS 0.1% Low FPS 1080p 23.3 16.7 32.7 16 5.2 1440p 15.4 11.5 19 9.2 4.1 4K 7.5 4.3 9.6 3.5 2.6

The FPS performance for the R7 370 in the Port Royale 4 Beta is very poor. At 1080p you will definitely need to turn the graphics settings all the way down in order to get a comfortable performance, with both 1440p and 4K resolutions completely unplayable, as there was a lot of stuttering an dropped frames that made for uncomfortable gameplay.

Conclusion

Overall, the Port Royale 4 Beta appears to be quite demanding in terms of FPS performance for most graphics cards, almost requiring a mid-high range card just to get a comfortable frame rate at 1080p. However, since the game doesn't require quick reflexes or fast movements, the 30fps mark is a reasonable graphics card target without many noticeable performance drops or a significantly negative impact on gameplay.

If you want to play Port Royale 4 at it's best at 1080p then the GTX 1060 is probably the best starting choice here, maybe even just a GTX 970. However if you want to play at 1440p comfortably then either the GTX 1070 or the GTX 980 Ti will be fine. With 4K gaming on Port Royale 4 only available to top-end cards like the RTX 2080, and even then it won't quite get a full 60fps.

If you're perfectly happy with just 30fps performance for Port Royale 4; then the R9 380 for 1080p, the GTX 970 for 1440p, and the RTX 2060 for 4K are all perfectly suitable. We would say use the GTX 980 Ti at 4K for 30fps, but in our experience the stuttering and dropped frames were much more noticeable than the RTX 2060.

As always, you can check to see if your PC can run the Port Royale 4 System Requirements, or you can have a look at what's available in the Port Royale 4 Beta in our Port Royale 4 Beta Graphics Options Overview. And let us know your experience with Port Royale 4's Beta so far and how your hardware has performed in comparison!