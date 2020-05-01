No matter what platform we consider to be the best, I think we’re all excited to see what’s on offer for the next-gen consoles, especially considering that Microsoft seems to be just as dedicated to their Xbox platform as PC now; releasing several once-Xbox exclusive titles to PC like the recent Gears of War franchise, even going as far as making Gears Tactics a PC exclusive for now.

But if you’re eager to get a good look at some next-gen gameplay from upcoming titles such as the new Assassins Creed: Valhalla that was recently announced, then you’re in luck because we’re getting a first look at some gameplay on the Xbox Series X next week.

From Xbox’s very own official Twitter page, they announced: “You want to see games for the Xbox Series X? We want to show you games for the Xbox Series X. Check out First Look next-gen gameplay from our global developers partners within #InsideXbox on Thursday, May 7 at 8am PT.”

Microsoft later clarified that this will only be showcasing third-party titles, and that Xbox Game Studios titles will be featured in a later event this Summer. But, that does mean we’ll be getting a good peak at the upcoming Viking-oriented Assassins Creed game, as Ubisoft themselves also confirmed on Twitter:

“We will be happy to reveal our first Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay trailer during the First Look Xbox Series X Gameplay on Inside Xbox. Stay tuned!”

So if you saw the AC: Valhalla cinematic trailer yesterday and thought you’d rather see some gameplay, it looks like we’ll at least be getting a small look, even if it’s only a gameplay trailer and not a gameplay deep dive.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the Assassins Creed: Valhalla gameplay trailer? What other titles are you looking forward to seeing? Let us know!