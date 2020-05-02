Seems like everyone’s in the giving spirit these days, as Ubisoft is the latest company to offer up some of their games library for completely free during this lockdown. Whilst we already got one of their major titles, Assassins Creed 2 for free a couple weeks ago, Ubisoft are now offering two of their standout indie games for free on Uplay.

The two titles available to claim and keep forever for the low, low price of zilch are Rayman Legends and Child of Light. Both games have been received very well by fans and critics alike, so if you haven’t played them yet, now’s a good opportunity to try them out whilst we’re all stuck at home twiddling our thumbs. Hurry though! As these offers are only valid from today until May 5th.

--------------------

Rayman Legends

“When Rayman, Globox, and the Teensies discover a mysterious tent filled with captivating paintings, they are suddenly transported to a series of mythical new worlds! Join them as they run, jump, and slap their way through each world to get home, save the day, and discover the secrets of the legendary paintings!”

An action platformer that has certainly pushed the limits of most modern platformers out there, both in terms of graphics and gameplay. The award-winning game is a must-have for fans of the old Rayman games, as well as those of platformers in general. Feeling a bit bored during the lockdown? Co-op ensures that you can share the journey with a friend!

Child of Light

“The kingdom of Lemuria is in despair The Black Queen has stolen the Sun, the Moon and the Stars. You play as Aurora, a young princess with a pure heart whose soul is brought to the kingdom of Lemuria. Embark on a quest to recapture the three sources of light, defeat the Black Queen and restore the kingdom of Lemuria.”

Don’t let the narrative-driven aspect and art style fool you, Child of Light is an RPG through and through. It may not have the glamour of The WItcher 3, or the open world of an Elder Scrolls game, but the adventure you’ll have along the way will stick with you for a while, that, and the soundtrack as well.

--------------------

So there you have it, by now you must have an insane backlog of games that you’ve received for free from various places, so how many have you actually gotten through? Or have you breezed through them all already? Let us know!