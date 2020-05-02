The world’s largest fighting game tournament, The Evolution Championship Series or EVO for short, has now officially cancelled the physical event. It’s been almost 2 months since organizers of the event announced that Evo 2020 will still go ahead as planned despite COVID-19 concerns, but now it seems like they have changed their mind considering the scale of the current situation around the globe.

However, those who were looking forward to the event this year can still get a chance as it was also announced that the tournament will be moving online instead. They announced this in a statement online reading:

“Due to COVID-19, we are sadly cancelling Evo 2020 at Mandalay Bay and refunding all purchased tickets. But to keep the Evo spirit alive, we’re bringing the event online this summer. More information coming soon! The health and well-being of our community is our highest priority. We hope everyone stays safe during this time. - The Evo Team”

Whilst it is great to see organizers making an effort to keep these beloved events alive this year by providing digital options, it does raise concerns about online connectivity, as low internet speeds can cause latency issues. This is especially significant given that competitive events require the best conditions for play, which is mostly why they’re held in physical spaces in the first place. And is even more an issue when considering that the whole world is struggling with internet usage as everyone stays at home during self-isolation.

What do you think about this? What are the implications of hosting an online event instead? How will internet and latency issues affect the competition? Let us know your thoughts!