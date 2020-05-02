There’s a certain small franchise out there, Star Wars is what I think it’s called? I’m not sure if you’ve heard of it, but anyway there’s this famous line about something called the force? And it’s to do with May 4th, since loads of their game and special events usually come out around that time. Steam is even currently having a Star Wars discount weekend!

Well, if you’ve heard of the franchise, then you’ll most likely have heard about Star Wars Battlefront; no, not the DICE one, that old one on the PlayStation 2 back in 2004 instead! Well, that game has now officially gotten some online multiplayer support on Steam and GOG, and the best part is… crossplay has been enabled between both platforms.

So if you’ve been struggling to find an online match for a small and obscure title that’s more than 15 years old now, then you might have a better chance now thanks to the new online servers and crossplay between Steam and GOG platforms. The original servers for the game sadly died out in 2014 when the official servers run by GameSpy were shut down at that time.

It was also a year ago to this day that Star Wars Battlefront (2004) was released on Steam and GOG. And although multiplayer did exist back then, it was only thanks to some workarounds in the community and could be annoying to set up. So official dedicated servers for an old game is welcome news to most fans' ears.

Looks like this year will be the biggest Star Wars celebration yet as Disney is pulling out all the stops with the new movie and various TV shows launching on their streaming platform, multiple game discounts, and the culmination of two and a half years of support that has brought the recent Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (yes, this time the DICE one) to its final vision.

What do you guys think of this update? Are you excited to jump back into the Star Wars Battlefront multiplayer? Which map and mode was your favourite? Let us know!