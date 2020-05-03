It’s been a rough year so far, and some of our favorite conventions have been cancelled. So where are we going to get our big news and announcements if E3 2020 is no longer going ahead this year? Well, it looks like we’re in for a treat as the Summer Game Fest has recently been announced that brings a 4-month-long event with game announcements, gameplay reveals, playable demos and more all online whilst you can sit comfortably at home.

“Bringing the world together to celebrate video games from the comfort of home. Summer Game Fest is a season of digital video game events from publishers, select playable content, in-game events, and more to be announced.”

It’s clear now that the Xbox Series X gameplay reveal event that will showcase some Assassins Creed: Valhalla gameplay next week will be a part of the festival. But that’s not all, because everyone’s favorite host and freelance journalist, Geoff Keighley, announced that ‘Phase 1’ will include several big games and studios bringing their own projects for the show.

And yes, it looks like CD Projekt Red will be there, so we’ll most likely see some new gameplay for Cyberpunk 2077, or, if we’re lucky, even a playable demo. Check out the full lineup for phase 1 here:

Whilst this event is running from May to August this year, it’s unclear how long Phase 1 will go on for. Announcements will be given some breathing room, as everything won’t be shown off in a single day like a typical physical event.

“It's a different approach -- things weren't going to line up into one week. In fact you'll see some publishers do multiple events/touch points across the summer. It's not just about one 2 hour "press conference" anymore, think about playable content, extended looks at games, and so on. And we're certainly not programming things every day, there will be breaks. And in-game events and content too,” Geoff Keighley said in response to a concerned user on ResetEra.

Apparently the event is not focusing on competing with anyone either, only to bring the entire gaming community together for one event as most companies started to think about their own digital events to host.

Are you excited for the Summer Game Fest? What are you interested in seeing the most? Which games do you want to see a playable demo of? What could this mean for the future of gaming conventions? Let us know what you think!