One more remaster for the list then… The Wonderful 101: Remastered is finally coming to PC and current-gen consoles with all new remastered graphics and controls! But how will the game perform on PC systems? What requirements does it need? Well, lucky for us the official system requirements have just been revealed.

A word of caution though: these are from the store page on Steam, and right now they seem to be having a rather strange region locking issue where most regions can’t even access the page. But with a little technical prowess we got a good look at the specs listed. This does mean though that these could change much like what happened with Doom Eternal’s PC system specs before it launched, but we doubt the requirements listed below will change.

Now let’s get into the good stuff shall we? What are we looking at in terms of PC system requirements for The Wonderful 101: Remastered? Let’s take a look...

The Wonderful 101: Remastered Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit CPU: Core i3-7100 3.9GHz

Core i3-7100 3.9GHz RAM: 4GB

4GB GPU RAM: 1GB

1GB GPU: GeForce GT 630

GeForce GT 630 HDD: 15GB

15GB DX: 9.0

The Wonderful 101: Remastered Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit CPU: Core i7-6700 3.4GHz

Core i7-6700 3.4GHz RAM: 8GB

8GB GPU RAM: 3GB

3GB GPU: GeForce GTX 1060

GeForce GTX 1060 HDD: 15GB

15GB DX: 9.0

So looking at the specs listed above we can see that in order to run minimum system requirements for The Wonderful 101: Remastered will require a GeForce GT 630 and an i3-7100, plus only 4GB of RAM and 15GB of storage space. For the recommended requirements we can see that The Wonderful 101: Remastered requires a GTX 1060 and a core i7-6700 with 8GB of RAM. Interestingly it seems as though the number of cores themselves matter more than the clock speeds, as the i3-7100 has a speed of 3.9GHz with 2 cores whilst the i7-6700 has 4 cores at a speed of 3.4GHz.

The minimum requirements are astonishingly low which will be great news for most owners of some lower-end hardware, and meaning that The Wonderful 101: Remastered should run on almost every PC within the past 8 years.

The minimum specs listed above will see 60fps at 1080p, the same as the recommended requirements. Reportedly, PlatinumGames announced that The Wonderful 101: Remastered will only support up to 1080p resolution for the Steam version, but will include ultra wide monitor support. Though the PlayStation 4 Pro version will support up to 4K resolution, so it’s likely higher resolution support for the PC version will come eventually.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the The Wonderful 101: Remastered System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the The Wonderful 101: Remastered GPU benchmark chart and we also have a The Wonderful 101: Remastered Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.