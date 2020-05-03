It’s no secret that Microsoft's Flight Simulator 2020 is going to be the sleeper hit of this year, as we were all absolutely blown away by the incredible graphics on show. Whether you’re interested in actually purchasing the game, or simply want to gawk at it’s beautiful environments, Microsoft have unveiled some brand new screenshots to showcase the gorgeous graphics.

First of all, these have all been taken by members in the Alpha build, so not only do they have some watermarks of their usernames, but it also means that these graphics might get even better upon the final release! Secondly, and quite surprisingly, there are no real-time ray traced effects present in these screenshots, no matter how realistic they can seem at times.

(Click on any image in this page to expand it)

Just look at those volumetric clouds! It’s incredible that these screenshots don’t have any ray tracing in them, as these clouds would somehow look even better.

And those high detail landscapes using the data from Bing Maps look much more realistic compared to previous entries in this series.

This incredible top-down screenshot of what looks like a golf course. I wonder if you can step out and play a quick 9 holes? Actually come to think of it, how the hell did the player land there??

And this amazing view of a major city on the coastline at night. It’s probably really obvious which city this is, but my geography is terrible so I’m not even going to try and guess.

That sunset tho.

I guess 2020’s new slogan for PC gaming will be “Yes, but can it run MS Flight Sim?” Especially considering those incredibly beefy system requirements that were released a couple weeks ago. We’re excited to see what else MS Flight Sim 2020 has in store for us, because honestly these screenshots couldn’t get us more excited.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is planned to release sometime in 2020 for PC and Xbox One.

What do you guys think? Are you more excited for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020? What are you most excited about? Let us know!