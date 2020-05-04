Ah, Mario, the quintessential mascot of nostalgia for most of us who played the original Nintendo 64 religiously back in the day. Super Mario 64 is one of the most iconic video games of our times, and yet to most of us it’s still stuck behind a wall of dusty hardware, as the classic N64 console is not exactly easy to come by these days, let alone to make sure it’s working properly…

But good news for those who miss the classic antics of Mario and his pals on a quest to defeat Bowser once and for all, for like the 100th time. An unofficial port of Super Mario 64 has made its way online thanks to a group of dedicated fans, so now you can play everyone’s favorite Italian plumber in his most iconic adventure. Run, jump, slide and Yahoo your way across several different worlds, collecting as many power stars as you can on your way.

Previously, Super Mario 64 was only playable on PC with the use of an emulator, as the software attempts to emulate the Nintendo 64 console itself, whereas this unofficial Super Mario 64 PC port sees the game utilizing the DirectX12 API, and therefore allows users to take advantage of more modern graphics such as higher resolutions like native 4K, or even ultra-wide monitor support.

Not only that, but users can even take advantage of the ReShade software, allowing crazy uses of modern day graphics settings like Bloom visuals (Super Mario RTX, anyone?). Plus, the PC port allows for significant improvements in modding support as the Mario 64 mod community is still very active.

What do you think of the unofficial PC port? Are you excited? Will you be downloading it? What are the moral implications of an unofficial PC port?