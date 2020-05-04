Live long and prosper, and may the force be with you. Wait, I think I got that right? Anyway it’s international Star Wars day today, and what better way to celebrate Star Wars than with brand new goodies to play with? Star Wars: Jedi - Fallen Order is getting a free new update today that brings along some much needed endgame content.

Included in the free update are new cosmetic items to unlock like skins for BD-1 and Cal, combat challenges that can be accessed from a meditation circle, and the long-awaited New Game+ mode that lets you start the game again but with all the upgrades and cosmetics you’ve already unlocked!

Yep, that’s right, embrace your dark side with the Inquisitor Cal and red lightsaber cosmetics, and craft your own challenges should the default ones prove not too hard a challenge. The update is free to all owners of SW Jedi Fallen Order and is available today in celebration of Star Wars across the world.

What do you think of the free update? Are you excited to jump back into Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order? What are you most excited about? And how are you celebrating Star Wars day? Let us know!