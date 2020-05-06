We were really hoping the news to be more like ‘Halo 2: Anniversary is out now!’ considering that Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary was released on the same day as it’s launch trailer, but alas, it seems that we have to wait a whole week until we can replay our childhood memories in glorious new graphics and performance. Halo 2: Anniversary is the second game in the Halo franchise and the third game to release as part of the Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC.

“Halo 2: Anniversary comes to PC as the next installment in Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Now optimized for PC, witness the Master Chief’s return to Earth to prevent the Covenant invasion, leading to a battle with long-hidden secrets that will dramatically alter the course of the Human-Covenant Conflict forever.”

So unfortunately we won’t be getting Halo 2 as early as we had hoped yesterday, especially considering the official Xbox Game Pass Twitter account’s cryptic messages about it. However we’re still excited to jump back in a week from now, regardless of the wait.

Halo 2: Anniversary will be launching on PC May 12th for Steam and Xbox Game Pass as part of the Halo: Master Chief Collection.

