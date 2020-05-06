It’s been a long time coming, and it’s finally here! Halo 2: Anniversary will be arriving on our PCs next week and we’ll finally get to relive our childhood nostalgia. The Beta tests have been going strong already for Halo 2 but the final version arrives on May 12th with subsequent installments releasing afterwards. But for now, here’s the system requirements for Halo 2 PC.

Before we begin though, the official recommended and 4K requirements haven’t been released specifically for Halo 2 Anniversary, however the minimum specs are exactly the same across the board for the Halo: The Master Chief Collection, so we can assume they’ll be the same as they were for Halo: Reach.

Halo 2: Anniversary Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i3-3550 3.3 GHz or AMD Phenom II X4 960T 3.0 GHz

Intel Core i3-3550 3.3 GHz or AMD Phenom II X4 960T 3.0 GHz RAM: 8 GB System Memory

8 GB System Memory GPU RAM: 1 GB Video Memory

1 GB Video Memory GPU: GeForce GTS 450 or Radeon HD 6850

GeForce GTS 450 or Radeon HD 6850 HDD: 34GB

34GB DX: DirectX 11

Halo 2: Anniversary 1080p Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i7-870 2.93 GHz or AMD FX-4100 3.6 GHz

Intel Core i7-870 2.93 GHz or AMD FX-4100 3.6 GHz RAM: 8 GB System Memory

8 GB System Memory GPU RAM: 2 GB Video Memory

2 GB Video Memory GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 Ti or AMD Radeon R7 360

Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 Ti or AMD Radeon R7 360 HDD: 34GB

34GB DX: DirectX 11

Halo 2: Anniversary 4K Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-3450 3.1 GHz or AMD FX-6350 3.9 GHz

Intel Core i5-3450 3.1 GHz or AMD FX-6350 3.9 GHz RAM: 8 GB System Memory

8 GB System Memory GPU RAM: 2 GB Video Memory

2 GB Video Memory GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB HDD: 34GB

34GB DX: DirectX 11

As was the case with Halo Reach, even though these old games are coming to PC with updated visuals, they still have the benefit of superb optimization and an older graphics engine. So for the absolute minimum system requirements for Halo 2 Anniversary on PC we’re looking at a GeForce GTS 450 or a Radeon HD 6850 coupled with a Core i3-3550 or a Phenom II X4 960T and 8GB of RAM. This means that pretty much any computer within the last decade will be able to run Halo 2 on PC at the bare minimum.

Then on the other end of the spectrum we have quite possibly one of the easiest specs around for achieving 4K 60fps on Low settings, with a GTX 770 or Radeon RX 480 and a Core i5-3450 or FX-6350 able to achieve that mark. These are pretty low for modern day 4K graphics, but will likely need something a bit more powerful to run at Ultra settings.

But if you fancy sticking with the usual 1080p resolution at minimum settings, you’ll need a GTX 560 Ti or Radeon R7 360 and a Core i7-870 or FX-4100 to reach those recommended requirements for Halo 2 Anniversary PC.

In our testing though, there wasn't much difference between the visual fidelity of Low and Ultra settings, so you won't be missing out on anything by playing Halo 2: Anniversary at it's lowest settings.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Halo 2: Anniversary System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Halo 2: Anniversary GPU benchmark chart and we also have an Halo 2: Anniversary Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.