Oh the joys of the gaming industry, where hype is everything and marketing is like gold. So of course CD Projekt Red posts an announcement for an announcement about Cyberpunk 2077. This directly aligns with E3 2020’s original dates before it was cancelled due to COVID-19 this year, and considering that last year’s E3 event took our breath away with that massive announcement, it’s safe to assume that CDPR had something big planned for this year’s event.

Either way, the new online event is called “Night City Wire” and is scheduled for June 11th. It was posted via Cyberpunk 2077’s official Twitter page with the caption of “GET READY!” The account also responded to numerous messages on the post telling them to “tune in” on that date. There’s no news yet as to where exactly we should all tune in, but with CD Projekt Red making an appearance at the Summer Game Fest online, we’d hazard a guess that it might be there.

What exactly we’ll see is also a mystery currently, but considering this would be their last showcase at E3 before the game is finally released, it’ll probably be more trailers and gameplay deep dives that we’ve seen scattered around throughout the year. They surely can’t top that Keanu Reeves reveal, right? Right??

For those of you that don’t know, Night City is the fictional location where Cyberpunk 2077 takes place, so it’s more than likely that “Night City Wire” will be taking a look at the location in more detail. Then again, it could also just be a fun riff on news agencies/services that telegraph news via online, radio or satellite services. Either way, we’ll be learning something new, so let the speculations begin!

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on September 17th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, with no more delays planned either (hopefully).

What do you think of the news announcement? What will CDPR show off? Will we see more Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay? Or story? Or another new big name talent on board? My vote’s on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, I reckon he’ll be revealed as the main villain. But let us know your thoughts!