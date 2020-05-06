It’s almost a given that Nvidia are close to announcing their new generation of RTX cards like the RTX 3080, RTX 3070 and RTX 3060, but a new rumor suggests that these cards will be hosting an absolutely crazy amount of power for our gaming systems. Once again, these are just rumors, so take them with a large spoonful of salt, since Nvidia has yet to officially announce anything on their own.

These rumors come our way from a popular Twitter user, chiakokhua, who has a pretty credible history when it comes to predictions and leaks in the big tech industries. He posted a picture online highlighting certain details of Nvidia’s upcoming range of 30 Series GPUs, which has since been removed. The numbers in the but they offer a little insight into what Nvidia’s planning should they be true. The table below is based on the information we saw in the screenshot:

GPU RTX 3080 Ti RTX 3080 RTX 3070 RTX 3060 Process 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm GPU Cores 8192 4608 3584 2560 RT Cores 256 144 112 80 Tensor Cores 1024 576 448 320 Boost Clock (MHz) 1750 2000 1900 2000 VRAM Speed 16Gbps 16Gbps 16Gbps 16Gbps Release Date Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q3 2020 Q1 2021

So first of all, probably the biggest news here would be that the flagship 3080 Ti could include up to a whopping 8192 Cuda cores, which is just absolutely crazy numbers. It then also suggests that the RTX 3070 could have up to the same amount of cores that we saw on the GTX 1080 Ti, which was certainly interesting to see. The RTX 3060 could have nearly as many GPU Cores as the RTX 2080, suggesting a sizeable performance uplift, but one that would be in keeping with series increases we have seen in the past. So if these figures prove accurate then these 30 Series cards could shape up to be quite a powerful range.

Obviously the big question with Nvidia always comes down to price, and when they released their last range it included a chunk of new tech identified by the preceding RTX naming tag, to denote Ray Tracing capability. And of course we all know this came with a massive price increase over previous ranges. So we expect Nvidia will try to keep a bit more of a handle on a new series release price increase, but we will expect to see some eye watering graphics card prices at the top end either way.

And if these rumors are true, then it looks like we can expect the RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 to be released in a few months, sometime in Q3 2020, with the RTX 3080 Ti following up in Q4 2020 and the lower-end 3060 in Q1 2021. We found this a little peculiar because Nvidia has more recently come out with the biggest graphics cards in a range first. This would entice the early adopters to pay for the most expensive cards to sate their need to be ahead of everyone else. So it would be interesting to see if this time they brought out one of the slightly weaker cards first. Only Nvidia would know what these strategies actually does to their sales figures and marketing impact, my mind boggles at the sort of numbers that are probably involved in getting that choice right. Anyway, if these kinds of dates are accurate, then surely Nvidia will come out with something more official soon.

The good news is that when these cards inevitably do get announced, the current generation of RTX 20 Series cards should enjoy a price drop, right? If you were looking for a time to upgrade before the new next-gen release, then holding off a little bit longer will hopefully be worth the wait to get a cheaper RTX card. And then we would hopefully see some counter from AMD, which could force all prices even lower.

But then again, it always feels like there is a reason to wait for a new graphics card. The amount of times you can buy a graphics card only to have a newer faster same priced card turn up a month or two later. Our suggestion is always, once you buy your new card, DONT look back.

What do you think? Are you excited for Nvidia’s next lineup of GPUs? How much do you think they will be? Let us know your thoughts!