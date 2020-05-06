I would make some ‘Dead or Alive, you’re coming with me’ joke here but I’m pretty sure that’s another franchise. Yes, you read the title correctly, joining the latest Mortal Kombat entry of weird and wacky characters in the roster (last time we had Keith David, yes the Keith David, as Spawn) is none other than Robocop. The latest DLC for Mortal Kombat 11, titled “Aftermath” will be available soon and you can watch the brand new trailer below.

“On 26th May the epic saga continues with Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath! This new entry expands the critically acclaimed story campaign of Mortal Kombat 11 with an all-new cinematic narrative centered around trust and deceit. Joining the fight will be Mortal Kombat alumni, Fujin and Sheeva, and guest character, RoboCop, making his series debut!”

Follow Liu Kang, the new keeper of time and protector of the Earthrealm, as he enlists the help of both allies and enemies as the fate of two worlds hang in the balance and they must forge a new history in order to save them. Included with Aftermath are two new playable characters such as Fujin, the God of Wind, and Sheeva, the four-armed queen of the ancient Shokan Race. And, of course, Robocop is also joining the roster.

Included with the DLC also are three new character skin packs that will be released over time. Plus, all owners of Mortal Kombat 11, regardless of who purchased the new expansion, will receive a free update upon the release of Aftermath that includes new stages like the return of the Klassic Dead Pool and Soul Chamber arenas, the reintroduction of Stage fatalities, and also making a return will be the popular Friendships feature from the ‘90s that allows you to kill your opponents with kindness, aww.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath will be released May 26th for PC, Stadia, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

What do you think of the new DLC? Are you excited to continue the story? What about Robocop? Who has been your favorite guest character so far? Let us know!