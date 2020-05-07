Now before we all go haywire on microtransactions, it isn’t as bad as you think. The ESRB has finally rated Cyberpunk 2077 with an M for Mature (unsurprisingly) and it contains a lot of interesting information about what we can expect when CP2077 releases in September. One of these pieces of info describes the game to include “In-Game Purchases (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One),” but the recent changes to the way ESRB rates games now means that this label isn’t exactly what we’d expect.

It seems like quite a shock for CD Projekt Red, who previously stated that there won’t be any microtransactions in Cyberpunk 2077, to suddenly go back on their word. Instead, it has to do with the way ESRB is rating games now, and that “in-game purchases” tag also includes major expansions, which Cyberpunk 2077 will certainly have. So let’s all take a breath and sigh in relief, Cyberpunk 2077 still won’t have microtransactions.

So what else is in the ESRB that is interesting? Well, remember that rating from Brazil? The one where it seemed like the game was going to be pretty gruesome? Turns out that they actually downplayed it, because CP2077 really sounds like one hell of an explicit game.

First of all, not only will there be graphic depictions of mutilated corpses with guts and bones on show, the ESRB noted a specific quest for being quite gruesome: “During one quest, players assist a character by hammering nails through his hands and feet; screaming sounds and blood effects accompany the scene.” If the ESRB has to point out a specific quest, then you know it’s going to be explicit.

The next thing is that Cyberpunk 2077 will include an extensive customization, we all knew that already, but it turns out you can significantly customize your character’s genitals as well: “Players can select a gender and customize their character; customization can include depictions of breasts, buttocks, and genitalia, as well as various sizes and combinations of genitals.”

And there’s all the usual stuff like explicit sex scenes, lots of violence, blood and swearing. So it looks like Brazil was right on a lot of things, but failed to mention some other, more interesting things too. CD Projekt Red seems to have definitely made their most explicit game yet.

Cyberpunk 2077 will release on September 17th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you guys think? Are you more or less excited for Cyberpunk 2077 now? Was it more or less what you expected? And how many genitals will you put on your character? Let us know!