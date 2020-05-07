It’s quite amazing when games have little easter eggs or secrets that no one discovers for years, but what about an entire game? That’s pretty much what happened here as some gameplay was leaked online from a cancelled Prince of Persia game. From 8 years ago! Somehow it’s gone unnoticed for this entire time and has only recently resurfaced.

Prince of Persia Redemption was supposed to be another title in the iconic franchise, but was ultimately scrapped for unknown reasons. The 3 minute gameplay video below shows us what could have been if the game had released back in 2012, as it’s most likely a pre-rendered visual representation of what the gameplay would be like, usually shown as a proof of concept in the early stages of development. Check it out for yourself below:

Ubisoft have yet to comment on the situation, however what’s even more interesting is the fact that an employee at Ubisoft, Marc-André Belleau, currently the Assistant Technical Director at Ubisoft, actually replied to the video 2 years ago, beating us all to the punch and yet still no one noticed back then.

What do you guys think of the gameplay? Do you think it could have been a good game? What happened? Do you want another Prince of Persia game? Let us know!